The owners of Verde, a popular pizzeria in Canton, are opening a second dining spot at Harbor Point.

Beatty Development Group, the master developer of the 27-acre community between the Inner Harbor and Fells Point, announced that Verde owner Edward Bosco and business partner Bo Forrest will open an Italian restaurant called Sartori on the first floor of the Constellation tower at 1310 Point St. (formerly known as the Exelon tower). The target opening date for the 3,364-square-foot restaurant is the spring of 2024.

One of the pizzas from the upcoming Sartori restaurant at Harbor Point. Photo courtesy of Beatty Development Group.

According to Beatty and its development partner, Armada Hoffler, Sartori will be open for lunch and dinner, serving dishes prepared using traditional Italian methods with “reasonable portions, lighter sauces and higher quality ingredients.” Its menu will feature “the pizza that made Verde a local sensation,” as well as pasta, sandwiches and proteins, the developers said.

“Sartori is going to be an incredible addition to Harbor Point,” said Beatty President Michael Beatty, in a statement. “Ed operates with a singular vision and his passion for creating a unique dining experience is evident every step of the way. Verde has become an institution in Baltimore, and we’re excited to see the Bosco family’s new Sartori concept grow with the Harbor Point neighborhood in the same way.”

Sartori will feature two pizza ovens in an open kitchen setting, with a mezzanine for private gatherings. Experience-driven events such as pizza-making classes and wine tastings and pairings are part of the restaurant’s long-term plans. Catering and delivery will also be available.

The 21-story Constellation building at Harbor Point. Photo courtesy of Beatty Development Group.

“What we know is pizza and that’s going to remain a focal point, but Sartori will not be another Verde,” said Bosco, in a statement. “Expect a menu that’s tastefully different, fully bringing the culture and flavors of Italy to Baltimore. We will gradually evolve Sartori’s menu to make sure we’re always executing at the highest level, and we won’t compromise on technique or ingredients.”

Verde is located at 641 S. Montford Ave. Sartori will join Cindy Lou’s Fish House, 1215 Wills St., as a destination restaurant at Harbor Point.

Other retailers in the Constellation tower include west elm; Ceremony Coffee Roasters; honeygrow; Breathing Dragon Yoga; Inspire Nail Bar & Spa; and Resistance Cycle. Opened in 2016, the 21-story building houses the headquarters of Constellation Energy; a regional office for the Exelon Corporation; 103 residences and a 750-car garage.

