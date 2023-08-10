The Point Restaurant Group has signed a lease for its new headquarters at Gaslight Square at 1401 Severn St. in Carroll-Camden Industrial Area. The Point Restaurant Group includes restaurants The Point in Fells Point, The Point in Towson, The Point Catering, and The Blind Tiger Mobile Bar.

The Point Restaurant Group, which has more than 100 employees, will occupy just under 2,000 sq. ft. at the office complex that was constructed in the late 1800s and originally functioned to convert coal into gas by Equitable Gas Works. Gaslight Square is managed and being redeveloped by Equity Warehouse.

Erica Russo, the owner of The Point Restaurant Group, toured more than 50 sites before deciding on Gaslight Square. Part of the reason for selecting this location was that it offers safe storage for the Tiger Mobile Bar which has seven rigs outfitted in different themes that are used to serve food and beverages at private and corporate events.

“I had a lot of specific real estate needs, but among the most important was a first-floor space, a convenient location that would minimize travel time between Baltimore City and County and a secure outdoor and gated lot,” said Russo in a press release. “But what really sold me was the project’s two spaces that are being renovated, which are designed to function as an event space for both tenants and outside groups. Being involved in the hospitality sector, I view this as a blank canvas which I will have the opportunity to host events and activities to draw different groups to Gaslight Square. It just has so much potential for so many different uses.”

Kate Jordan, SIOR, Principal and Marley Welsh, SIOR, Vice President of Lee & Associates | Maryland represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction.

“I was just a few days away from signing a lease at a different location, but Kate effectively explained the virtues of Gaslight Square, the number of resources being invested in the asset and the exact reasons why my company would benefit the most by coming here,” said Russo.

