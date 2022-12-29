Baltimore Fishbowl has compiled a list of our most-read stories of 2022. From keeping up with Baltimore’s former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to the public backlash against a drive-in movie theater’s employment policy, here’s a look back at what we found to be our readers’ favorites. Click on each headline to read the full story.

1. Bengies Drive-in Theatre receives backlash for ‘outdated’ employment policy

A Bengies sign from December 2021 carries a holiday message. Photo courtesy of Bengies Drive-in Theatre.

Bengies Drive-in Theatre received backlash after their employment policy was shared on social media. Conditions included limits on piercings, required documentation for emergency absences, and the possibility of being “drafted” to work on days off, among other rules listed. The drive-in theater’s owner later responded to customers’ criticisms.

2. Contents of Woodberry Kitchen restaurant are up for auction The contents of Woodberry Kitchen restaurant went up for sale in an online auction that began last week and runs through March 29. Photo credit: Scott Suchman.

This year, the Woodberry Kitchen restaurant auctioned off its dining room furniture, kitchen appliances, and other items. Months later, the restaurant returned with a new name: Woodberry Tavern.

3. Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role Former Baltimore city Mayor, Stephanie Rawlings Blake. Photo courtesy of National Basketball Players Association Foundation.

Baltimore City’s former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake gained a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation, which provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.

4. Maryland Lottery to end use of numbered balls, televised drawings; agency will shift to random number generator system Maryland Lottery drawing official Jared Michael Swain announces the Pick 5 numbers during a drawing Sunday. Screenshot via Maryland Lottery YouTube.

Maryland State lottery officials made changes to daily drawings this month. The drawings will now be conducted using a computerized random number generator, instead of picking numbered balls. Players will also be able to watch animated videos of the online drawings, instead of the drawings being televised.

5. Former Raven Ray Lewis to compete on a ‘Survivor-like’ CBS reality show called ‘Beyond the Edge’ Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis will compete on the new CBS reality show “Beyond the Edge,” which has been compared to a celebrity version of “Survivor.” Photo courtesy of CBS.

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was selected to compete on a CBS reality television show called “Beyond the Edge,” where contestants participated in challenges while enduring brutal conditions, as they’re pushed beyond their comfort zone. (Spoiler alert: Lewis ultimately came in second place, and he donated his $134,166 in winnings to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.)

6. Columbia: Suddenly, from suburb to city The Merriweather District is coming to life with new homes and restaurants.

After billions of dollars in investments, Columbia has evolved from a quaint suburban community to a cool trendy city attracting young residents, businesses and visitors. Check out the new developments and advancements that have contributed to the transformation.

7. Baltimore’s Sandlot beach bar coming back this summer with new location and new operators Photo via the Sandlot

Harbor Point’s beach bar, Sandlot, opened Memorial Day weekend for a sixth season with a brand-new location and Bar Movement as its new operators. When Sandlot closed for the summer season in September, Chris Seiler, of Beatty Development Group, said it was unclear whether Sandlot would return in 2023.

8. Johns Hopkins University plans to tear down 7 Charles Village row houses Row houses on the first block of West 29th Street will be torn down and replaced with green space. Photo by Ed Gunts.

Johns Hopkins University selected Brawner Construction Company as the demolition contractor to tear down seven vacant rowhomes on West 29th Street in Charles Village in order to replace them with a green space.

9. Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan burgers, created by Baltimore native, will host pop-up in Baltimore on Monday The “One Night Stand” vegan burger will be one of the menu items served at Slutty Vegan’s Baltimore pop-up. Photo credit: Slutty Vegan.

Baltimore native Aisha “Pinky” Cole, founder of Atlanta plant-based restaurant Slutty Vegan, brought her popular vegan burgers to Baltimore during a cross country a pop-up food truck event. The pop-up at Whitehall Mill saw a strong turnout, with burger reservation tickets all passed out within an hour of opening.

10. Baltimore’s Brooklyn may seem like an outer borough, but its inhabitants feel wedded to the city Fred and Margie’s restaurant sits at the end of a residential block in the Baltimore neighborhood of Brooklyn. (Source: Google street view)

Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood is often a forgotten area of the city. But this story tells of the residents’ unwavering love and loyalty for the location, the peninsula, and their historical community.

Like this: Like Loading...