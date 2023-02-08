🎤 BALTIMORE SWIFTIES 💖 Taylor Swift might not be stopping by the DMV on her Eras Tour, but the ultimate Taylor Swift Dance Party is! Don’t miss out this Friday night @ Soundstage. Their swiftie DJ will be playing all the bops + deep cuts from Taylor all night + taking your requests and shoutouts. There will also be a costume contest, lipsync battle, photo areas and a few other surprises. Text your besties, grab your tickets here, and let’s make the whole place shimmer Friday night✨

Event Info:

Long Live: A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party

Friday, February 10th

Doors: 8pm

Venue: Soundstage

End-time: 12am

Age Restriction: All Ages

