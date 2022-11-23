Zoo Lights. Photo courtesy of The Maryland Zoo.



The Maryland Zoo’s seasonal Zoo Lights event is back this holiday season.

This ticketed event is open now through Jan. 1, every Friday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., excluding holidays.

The walk-through festival of wildlife-shaped lights, which supports the zoo’s animal care and conservation work, has a full schedule of events each week to celebrate the holiday season.

Every Saturday, Santa Claus will be coming to town and will be collecting toy donations for LifeBridge Health.

On Nov. 25 and 26, the event will offer an unlimited beer and wine sampling for attendees 21 and up.

From Dec. 2-4, Zoo Lights will host a different costume contest each day of the weekend. Friday’s costume theme is Freaky Friday, where parents dress like kids and kids dress like parents. Saturday’s theme is pajama day and Sunday is animal print day. To participate, individuals must register their costume and winners will be announced each day.

On Dec. 16 and 17, animal-themed ice sculptures will be on display in Paw Print Park and guests can enjoy live performances by local Christmas caroling quartet Joyous Voices, acapella group Nerd with Harmony, the Morgan State University Band, and other musical acts.

Attendees can enjoy a craft station for kids and a Hanukkah reading event Dec. 18, presented by the Enoch Pratt Library.

On Dec. 31, the zoo will have a DJ and a countdown with non-alcoholic sparkling cider during an early New Year’s Eve celebration at 7 p.m.

Visit the Maryland Zoo’s website for more information on ticketing, parking, and additional information on Zoo Lights 2022.

