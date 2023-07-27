This grant program has become an opportunity for artists in the Baltimore region to fund new artistic endeavors and get paid for their work.

Established in 2013 and stewarded by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation, The Rubys Artist Grant program relaunched in the Baltimore area in March 2023. Known colloquially as “The Rubys,” this grant provides over $250,000 to support 18 new projects that the foundation announced in July.

“We are super excited about the 18 awardees,” said Alex Ebstein, the senior program manager for the Deutsch Foundation. “They represent artists at different stages of their careers, with most of them in the early phases of their projects. The funding will play a crucial role in making their projects possible. Additionally, some projects are larger, multi-year ventures, and the support will hopefully propel them to the next phase or completion.”

According to its website, The Rubys program aims to provide grants to a broad range of projects and offer professional development opportunities, network building, artist services and technical assistance. Many of this year’s projects emphasize experimentation, risk-taking and creative innovation through artificial intelligence and technology.

From live-manipulated performances using smart home devices to immersive multimedia installations, several of these artists are embracing technology in their work:

