About 29,000 more Marylanders lost Medicaid benefits in June, bringing the total to about 64,000 since the United States changed enrollment rules in May.

The Maryland Department of Health says 139,000 people needed to renew their Medicaid in June, but only 98,600 were determined eligible and sent in the proper information to keep their benefits.

The government was automatically renewing people’s Medicaid plans during the COVID national emergency. However, when the emergency ended in May, it continued its requirement that people renew their information each year.

About 1.8 million people in Maryland are on Medicaid and will need to renew their information this year.

The check-ins require information like tax returns for eligibility, social security numbers, birthdates and citizenship or immigration status.

