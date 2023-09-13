Celebrate your inner Trash Wheel this weekend as the Trash Wheel Fan Fest returns!

Get your googly eyes ready, because Peabody Heights Brewery is hosting the festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7-10 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

“Celebrate your favorite garbage-guzzling heroes like Mister, Professor, Captain, and Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West! Quench your thirst with all-you-care-to-drink Peabody Heights brews (including select trash wheel themed craft beers), feast your eyes on amazing trash wheel inspired art, and checkout some local food vendors,” reads the press release announcing what it promises will be the wackiest bash of the year.

Attendees will be able to vote on the artworks displayed, and three winners will be selected for cash prizes. Organizers invited people to create paintings, collages, sculptures, costumes, hats, cakes, pies, foods, and anything their trash-wheel-loving hearts and imaginations could conjure.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door, and include:

A limited-edition Trash Wheel Fan Fest pint metal cup

All the Peabody Heights beer you want to drink

A DIY googly eye station and other activities

Local food vendors to purchase food from

Attendees must be age 21 or older.

Mr. Trash Wheel is a “a semi-autonomous trash interceptor that is placed at the end of a river, stream or other outfall,” according to his website, which describes him as “too lazy” to chase trash around the ocean. Poor Mr. Trash Wheel.

Despite the insults to his character, he finds a way to help the environment while staying put where he is in the Inner Harbor, using “a unique blend of solar and hydro power to pull hundreds of tons of trash out of the water each year.” There is even a secret society devoted to expressing proper reverence to the googly-eyed trash-gobbling garbage grabber.

The reverence is warranted, as the Trash Wheel family has removed nearly 2.4 tons of trash from the waterways surrounding Baltimore.

If you want to make a weekend of it, enjoy the Friday evening Sunset Jams concert at Rash Field Park! This week’s free concert features the bluegrass music of Ken & Brad Kolodner.

You can purchase tickets for Saturday’s Trash Wheel Fan Fest by clicking this link.

Peabody Heights Brewery is located at 401 E. 30th Street in Baltimore.

