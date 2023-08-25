Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is launching a new weekly concert series at Rash Field Park starting in September called “Sunset Jams.”

The brand-new free concert series will be held every Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Sept. 1 and running through Oct. 27. Each Friday, a different Baltimore-based musician will perform at the park’s BGE Pavilion.

The goal is to spotlight Baltimore’s creative community, while offering residents and visitors the chance to take in both the sights and sounds of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Musicians slated to perform include Zadia, Caleb Stine, John Tyler, and more.

Zadia will open the series on Sept. 1. The press release describes her as “a musician and director from West Baltimore who fuses poetry and live instrumentation like drums, keys, and trumpet into her music.” Following the release of her debut album “Vacants,” her work was featured in BmoreArt, City Paper, The New York Times, Baltimore Banner, and ID Magazine. She was named Best New Artist by Baltimore Magazine in 2020.

Caleb Stine’s music is a fusion of jazz, R&B, indie, and rock. John Tyler is founder of Love Groove Festival. The full line-up is listed below.

Sept. 1: Zadia: Interdisciplinary creator, musician, and director

Interdisciplinary creator, musician, and director Sept. 8: Abbey Danna: Singer/songwriter

Singer/songwriter Sept. 15: Ken & Brad Kolodner: A Dynamic Bluegrass Quartet with Hammered Dulcimer and Clawhammer Banjo

A Dynamic Bluegrass Quartet with Hammered Dulcimer and Clawhammer Banjo Sept. 22: Roses N Rust: South Baltimore’s own classic and contemporary rock-n-roll band

South Baltimore’s own classic and contemporary rock-n-roll band Sept. 29: Cara Kelly Band: Roots-Infused Rock and Roll Musical Journey

Roots-Infused Rock and Roll Musical Journey Oct. 6: The Gayle Harrod Band: Epic Blues/Soul Odyssey musical collective

Epic Blues/Soul Odyssey musical collective Oct. 13: St. Veronica Steel Drum Orchestra: A East Baltimore youth Orchestral collective

A East Baltimore youth Orchestral collective Oct. 20: Caleb Stine: Singer, guitarist, songwriter, and visual artist

Singer, guitarist, songwriter, and visual artist Oct. 27: John Tyler Sounds: Artist, musician, producer, and Founder of Love Groove Festival

“We’re excited to see the pavilion filled with friends, families, delicious food and local music this fall,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore. “Sunset Jams is an extension of our Baltimore by Baltimore festival series and another opportunity to amplify local talent and celebrate Baltimore’s thriving arts and music community, especially with our Southwest Baltimore neighbors.”

There will be a rotating selection of food trucks at each concert, including Fuzzies, Althea’s Almost Famous, Southern and Smoked, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, and others. Beverage options will be available from Blind Tiger.

To stay up-to-date on concerts throughout the season, visit this link.

