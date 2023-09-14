Trifecta FoodTruck & Music Festival returns Saturday, September 23 to the State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Now in its 7th year, Maryland’s largest food truck festival will feature more than 35 food trucks and 12 bands including Several Species the Pink Floyd Experience, Lez Zeppelin: All Girls, All Zeppelin!, Boat House Row: The Yacht Rock Experience, Dancing Bears: Grateful Dead Tribute, Kelly Bell Band, Jah Works and more. Plus, 50+ local vendors, a kid’s zone, and local craft beers and cocktails.

Stay cool in our large dining and shade tents, or explore the festival grounds to enjoy axe throwing, free mechanical bull rides, and a visit with the O’s Bird. Parking is free, and so is admission for kids 12 and under.

This isn’t called a Food Truck Festival for nothing, so come hungry! Like our music, we have something for everyone. These are the best chefs on wheels in Baltimore and they’re all in one place! They are all hard-working, local, independent truck owners and we appreciate their talents & passion. We hope you sample as many as you possibly can. Check out this link for the 2023 list of Food Trucks.

We love hand-picking some of the Mid-Atlantic’s most talented and entertaining bands to rock our crowd. Some you may have heard before, others maybe not. Regardless, they’re all worth checking out. Like food, we believe diversity in music is the spice of life. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do! Follow this link for the 2023 Band Lineup!

For details and ticket info, visit trifectafestival.com.

About Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival

In 2016, veteran local independent concert promoter, Paul Manna of 24-7 Entertainment, wanted to fill a void in the Baltimore County festival landscape.

“Finding the perfect balance between throwing a big party with quality food trucks, the best local bands, and providing a space for the entire family to enjoy was the goal,” said Manna. “So many of Maryland’s most popular events are held in the city. I feel Baltimore County deserves a large-scale event like this they can call their own.”

Since Trifecta’s inception, the response has been overwhelming. Rosa Gargano of Wanna Pizza This and President of Maryland Mobile Food Truck Association, says, “We serve at all major events in Baltimore. Trifecta is the best food truck event of the year!

