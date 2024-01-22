Baltimore County’s landfill has a new lease on life.

Officials had expected it to be played out in three years. But now they have come up with a plan they believe will keep the trash coming to the landfill until at least 2060.

“Finding new landfill capacity is very difficult,” said Nick Rodricks, the chief of Baltimore County’s Bureau of Solid Waste Management.

He said the key is putting less trash in, likening the landfill to a bathtub.

“If you turn the spigot on all the way your bathtub fills up pretty quickly,” Rodricks said. “And if you turn it down, obviously your bathtub will take longer to fill up.”

In 2022, the county handled around 480,000 tons of trash going into the landfill. Rodricks said in 2023 that number dropped to around 275,000 tons.

