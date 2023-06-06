Latest Bay report card: Middling health but signs of progress — Maryland Matters
Drivers facing charges in I-695 construction zone crash — WBAL
“You’re getting pooped on” City denies majority of sewage backup damage claims — WMAR
Erie Insurance unlawfully rejected Baltimore auto customers in minority neighborhoods, state agency finds — The Baltimore Sun
Gov. Wes Moore signs executive order protecting gender-affirming health care in Maryland — WJZ
Councilman blasts Zoning Board after it ends blanket approvals of variances — Baltimore Brew