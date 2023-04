FBI continues reviewing fatal shooting of Roy McGrath during encounter with federal agents — The Baltimore Sun

General Assembly gives final approval to $63 billion budget — Maryland Matters

AG to release church sex abuse report into Archdiocese of Baltimore on Wednesday — WBAL

Large brush fire spreading within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills, firefighters say — WJZ

Baltimore Inspector General announces reconfigured advisory board — Baltimore Brew

Like this: Like Loading...