Maryland gas tax will go up to 47 cents per gallon in July — Maryland Matters

New President, COO named for Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center — WJZ

Scott Plank sells Baltimore condo to boxer Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for $3.4 million — Baltimore Business Journal

Will new process change how Baltimore County officers fare when contesting use-of-force violations? — The Baltimore Sun

Can HonFest, Hampden’s Homage to Working Women, Find a Joyful and Inclusive Way Forward? — Baltimore Magazine

