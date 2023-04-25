Oldfields School alumnae attempt to save their Baltimore County school after closure announcement — The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore’s notorious “Highway to Nowhere” could soon be history — WJZ

City DPW meets to finalize waste-management plan, talks recycling — WBAL

Casper Taylor, former Speaker of the House of Delegates, dies at 88 — Maryland Matters

Case of tuberculosis confirmed at Joppatowne High School — WMAR

Coppin State University plans to increase acceptance rate to boost enrollment — Baltimore Business Journal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *