Forming ‘well-regulated militia’ is goal of armed neighborhood walks, Severn man says – The Sun
Preakness crowd still down compared to pre-Covid levels – WBAL-TV
Johns Hopkins Hospital moving forward with $516M renovation, addition – Baltimore Business Journal
City leaders conventioneer in Las Vegas on taxpayer dollars – WBFF-TV
U-Haul driver may have intentionally crashed in barrier near White House – WTOP News
Baltimore’s Carmelo Anthony announces NBA retirement after 19 seasons – Yahoo! Sports