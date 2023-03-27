Starting March 29, the University of Maryland Medical System will no longer require visitors and employees to wear a face mask in their medical facilities.

Speaking with WBAL NewsRadio, UMMS President and CEO Dr. Mohan Suntha said the medical system was encouraged by increased vaccinations and other positive trends to return to what he called “level green,” including the lifting of their mask mandate.

“We are seeing now as a consequence of both the impact of vaccination, the impact of immunity, the impact of therapies, we are thankfully at a very different place relative to the pandemic associated with COVID-19,” Suntha said in the radio interview. “We are seeing a return to far more societal norms and normalcy as a consequence of where we are.”

About 5 million Marylanders have received at least one complete dosage of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 4.6 million Marylanders went on to receive at least on booster shot, according to state data.

UMMS will lift its mask requirement across all of its member organizations on Wednesday.

Other Maryland hospitals and medical institutions, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, LifeBridge Health, MedStar Health, and Mercy Hospital continue to list on their websites that patients and visitors must wear a mask.

