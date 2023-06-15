The developers working to bring tenants to The Village of Cross Keys announced that “an upscale American restaurant” called Cece’s Roland Park will open there in the spring of 2024.

The developer, an affiliate of Caves Valley Partners, has signed a lease with a division of The Cordish Companies of Baltimore to open the restaurant on the east side of the Village Square in the heart of the mixed-use community at 5100 Falls Road.

Its menu, led by James Beard Award-nominated chef John Suley, will focus on “coastally inspired cuisine,” and its interior and exterior spaces will be designed by R. D. Jones & Associates, according to the announcement.

“Cece’s Roland Park will be a key part of the budding dining scene at the Village Shops,” the developer said.

