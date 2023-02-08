Maryland House speaker files bill to create statewide referendum on abortion — The Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Board of Estimates set to approve $6 million settlement with family of man killed during GTTF pursuit — WJZ-TV
Cordish Cos. eyes expansion at Maryland Live Casino & Hotel, other U.S. cities — Baltimore Business Journal
House Judiciary Chair Clippinger sponsoring bill to change concealed carry law after SCOTUS decision — Maryland Matters
Saving Lives: How some in Baltimore are working to improve Black maternal health — Baltimore Beat
Designer’s “Dear Baltimore” murals spread positivity, love in the city — WMAR-TV