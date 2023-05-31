Maryland files suit against companies that made cancer-causing PFAS, known as forever chemicals — The Baltimore Sun
In another blow to track’s future, Pimlico pulling the plug on off-track betting operation — Maryland Matters
Numerous Baltimore City schools still without air conditioning — WBAL
University of Maryland medical school launches $30M addiction research center — Baltimore Business Journal
750 fish found dead in Roland Run in Riderwood — Baltimore Brew
VERSION is a necessary space. Since 2017, a trio has created a platform for Black queer and trans folks to celebrate and release — Baltimore Beat