Maryland files suit against companies that made cancer-causing PFAS, known as forever chemicals — The Baltimore Sun

In another blow to track’s future, Pimlico pulling the plug on off-track betting operation — Maryland Matters

Numerous Baltimore City schools still without air conditioning — WBAL

University of Maryland medical school launches $30M addiction research center — Baltimore Business Journal

750 fish found dead in Roland Run in Riderwood — Baltimore Brew

VERSION is a necessary space. Since 2017, a trio has created a platform for Black queer and trans folks to celebrate and release — Baltimore Beat

