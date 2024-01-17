Port of Baltimore announces new executive director — Baltimore Business Journal

Marilyn Mosby case: Jury selection begins in former Baltimore state’s attorney’s mortgage fraud trial — The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Orioles announce ticket sales, promotional giveaway schedule for 2024 regular season — WBAL

Why buy the Sun? One reason is to help Sheila Dixon win the May primary, insiders say — Baltimore Brew

Ravens’ Mark Andrews fully participates in practice, hopeful for playoff return this weekend — WJZ

A conversation with Brooke Lierman — Maryland Matters

