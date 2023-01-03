Photo courtesy of Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Employment Development.

Baltimore teens and young adults can now apply to be part of the city’s YouthWorks program this summer.

The summer youth workforce initiative is open to Baltimore youth, ages 14-21.

The 5-week program helps young people gain workplace experiences, teaches financial literacy, and increases skills training. The program is run by the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development.

Applicants must be 14 by July 7, 2023 to be eligible for participation.

The application process will close April 7 and YouthWorks will begin notifying participants of job placement in June. Completing the application process does not guarantee a job.

There will be both virtual and in-person job opportunities.

The program, which runs from July 10 to Aug. 11, permits up to 5 hours of work per day and 5 days per week totaling 25 hours.

YouthWorks participants will have the opportunity to work in a variety of industries, make their own money, build their résumé, make professional connections, and gain real life work experience.

In 2022, there was a large number of delays with in-person interviews, but officials said there will be no in-person requirements this year. All information and verification documentation will be submitted online with the application.

Baltimore businesses, nonprofits, and government organizations that wish to hire youth can interview and select from a pool of participants that have been screened for skills and interests, and trained for job readiness.

For more information or to apply visit the YouthWorks website here.

