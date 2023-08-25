Looking for a spoooooooky activity to kick off Halloween season? How about an Edgar Allan Poe-themed pop-up speakeasy?

For one weekend only, the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy comes to Baltimore over Labor Day weekend. It’s an immersive experience taking place in a historic venue, with live storytelling and four specialty cocktails based on some of Poe’s most famous spooky stories.

The speakeasy pops up at Chase Court, which is a gothic structure that dates back to 1879, when it served as the original parish house for Christ Episcopal Church. Dark décor will put everyone in the mood for celebrating Baltimore’s legendary spinner of scary tales.

Be prepared to be chilled to the bone, as Poe historians retell and reimagine four of his most famous stories.

“The event’s macabre lead mixologist will transform each of those stories into a four-part cocktail experience that is paired with live entertainment and storytelling,” reads the press release for the event.

The event will be produced by Rock Star Beer Festivals in their Baltimore debut. It’s the event’s Baltimore debut, and organizers selected the city because of the strong connections Poe and his family had with Charm City – and because Poe’s mortal remains rest for eternity in Baltimore.

“Over a century and a half after Edgar Allan Poe’s death, this cocktail experience brings the most beloved works of Poe to life off the page and onto the stage,” said VBG Group Director of Marketing Ryan Wieczorek. “Come out for an immersive evening that pairs four tales with a dash and history and heavy libations. We love Poe’s work and wanted to celebrate it – this is our favorite national traveling show and we can’t wait to introduce it in Baltimore.”

Event organizers felt Chase Court was the perfect spot to share Poe’s stories based on its historic roots and gothic architecture. The dramatic, arched leaded glass windows, iron chandeliers, dark wood detailing and other design elements make this stone gothic castle a true hidden gem in Baltimore. “When we first discovered the venue we knew we had to bring this experience here – it was a perfect match to our vision,” said Weiczorek.

Guests will be able to enjoy four cocktails specially made for the pop-up:

Pale Blue Eye, a light blue drink made with blueberry vodka, fresh lemon juice, rose syrup, and La Croix.

Cocktail of Red Death, a blood red concotion made with 100-proof vodka, cherry herring, benedictine liquor, lime juice, pineapple juice, and bitters.

Edgar’s Twisted Brandy Milk Punch, made with equal parts Kentucky Bourbon and French Brandy, and also containing vanilla cream, milk syrup, half and half, and star anise.

The Raventini, a black and gold cocktail made with citrus vodka, blackberry liquor, lime juice, and secret spices.

The event is a 21-and-up adult experience, lasting approximately 90 minutes. Alcohol-free cocktails and allergy-substitution cocktails will be available upon request.

Show dates and times are as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 31: 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Tickets are $55 each and include all four drinks, venue admission and the live experience. Cocktail or Poe-inspired attire is suggested, but not required.

To purchase tickets, and find out more about the event, please click this link.

Like this: Like Loading...