A weekend forecast of rain cannot dim the shine of Artscape organizers and exhibitors.

There’s an addition to Friday night programming, when there’s lower expectation of rain, of a drone show celebrating the 200th anniversary of the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“The dynamic aerial exhibition will feature 250 drones, illuminated, synchronized and choreographed to form Baltimore-inspired icons and animations, along with a heart-felt message from UMMC to the city its cared for over two centuries,” reads the press release. The launch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. and the show is expected to last for 20 minutes.

It will take place at the Artscape Main Stage, at 1400 Cathedral St., Maryland Institute College of Art, Mount Royal Station.

As for the rest of the weekend, Abby Becker, Station North Arts District Manager for the Central Baltimore Partnership told Fishbowl on Tuesday that there are tons of indoor programming in addition to the outdoor programming, calling Artscape a “don’t miss” event.

A new section of Artscape, dubbed “North on North,” will include more than 100 local artists and makers, with murals and permanent art pieces that will remain in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District community after the festival is over.

Artscape North on North also includes the Queer-Scape pop-up, which is the smaller version of the yearly multidisciplinary arts festival held in June to commemorate LGBTQIA+ Pride month. The pop-up will have activities for all three days of Artscape, quite a few of them indoor activities and performances.

Becker spoke to Fishbowl again on Thursday to confirm that Artscape North on North goes on, and they’re ready to power through the rain. “It always rains on Artscape!” she laughed.

They were able to move their Artists’ Market indoors, however, to the 30 W. North Ave. building, where Mobtown Ballroom is having a pop-up.

“They’re very accommodating. And so there will be 10 vendors, 10 different vendors each day, local artists and makers,” Becker said. “And then there’s also free art activities in the afternoons from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for kids. That’s like, tie-dye tote bags, sip-and-paint, face painting for the whole family.”

“I would say that if you’re looking for an indoor option for Artscape, come to North Avenue because between Maryland and Charles. We’re representing probably 100 different artists in a single block,” Becker said.

There’s an indoor immersive exhibit by the artist TLaloC called “Nerve Center,” which Becker describes as “absolutely incredible.” It’s located just around the corner at 1915 Maryland Ave. “It’s like you walk in and you’re entering another world,” she said.

There is also TeenScape on Saturday, which is another activity located inside. It takes place in the Blackbox Theater within Motor House on North Avenue, for young adults aged 13 to 18, from 11 am to 7 pm. All activities are free.

The B_23 exhibition is also indoors, featuring the work of the best artists based in Baltimore City and the surrounding region. It’s open for all three days of Artscape, and is located at 16 W. North Avenue. Their opening and closing events are also open to the public. Click this link for details on the artists and events of B_23.

Other indoor activities include the Janet and Walter Sondheim Art Prize Semifinalists Show and the Maryland Film Festival.

For those who don’t mind a little drizzle, there will still be vendors and activities taking place outdoors.

On Saturday, for example, the Flash Mob will be back, and it’s going to be epic.

Fishbowl heard from Cheryl Goodman, founder and director of Dance Baltimore, who said, “We are scheduled to flash mob, rain or shine!” This is barring thunderstorms or a dangerous downpour, of course.

“Dance Baltimore has taught the flash mob routine to over 125 men, women, and children on site in our Pikesville studio! We had to add three additional classes!” Goodman wrote in an email. “We were looking for great numbers and diversity, and we got it.”

