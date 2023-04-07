The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore and the Baltimore Jewish Council (BJC) announced today they have joined the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism as an official partner of #StandUpToJewishHate, their new national campaign to mobilize all Americans, and especially non-Jews, to combat antisemitism by using the blue square emoji – 🟦 – as a unifying symbol of support. Jews only make up 2.4% of the American population1 yet are the victims of 55% of religious-based hate crimes2.

That startling discrepancy is the cornerstone of this new campaign, created through a $25 million investment by Robert K. Kraft and his family. The Associated and the BJC join the Foundation, alongside a broad coalition of partnered organizations, including the League of Women Voters, Urban League, National Governors Association, the Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International to encourage its supporters to stand up to Jewish hate.

Through the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is establishing 🟦, the Blue Square emoji already on all smartphones, as a simple, but powerful symbol of solidarity and support for the Jewish community. The 🟦 will make its debut by taking up 2.4% of TV and digital screens, billboards and social feeds, including an integrated roll-out across NBC in which hosts and talent from some of the network’s most popular shows introduce the 🟦 and discuss the rising threat of antisemitism, including on The Voice, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Kelly Clarkson Show and TODAY.

“The #StandUpToJewishHate campaign is designed to raise awareness for the fight against antisemitism, specifically among non-Jewish audiences and to help all Americans understand that there is a role for each of us to play in combating a problem that is unfortunately all too prevalent in communities across the country today,” said Robert K. Kraft, Founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. “We must stand up and take action against the rise of all hate and I hope everyone will post and share the Blue Square to show their support in this fight.”

For decades, The Associated, with the BJC, has addressed and fought antisemitism in the Baltimore community. Through Holocaust education programming and speaker series, community events around Kristallnacht and Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), advocacy and support for antisemitism legislation and monitoring and reporting antisemitic incidents, they have been at the forefront of the effort to combat hate. They also work with local police as well as state and federal agencies to ensure security to Associated agencies, synagogues and day schools.

