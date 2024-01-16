Attman’s Delicatessen has opened a branch at Harbor Point.

Established in 1915 on East Baltimore’s Corned Beef Row, the well-known Jewish deli celebrated a grand opening today for its latest outpost at 1401 Point St.

The new location will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring piled-high sandwiches, made-from-scratch soups, salads and baked goods.

In addition to indoor and outdoor dining areas, the new Attman’s has a full-service bar and take-out and catering options. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Part of the 27-acre community by Beatty Development Group and Armada Hoffler, 1401 Point Street is a 17-story building with 289 apartments and almost 18,000 square feet of street-level retail space. Other Attman’s locations are at 1019 East Lombard Street in Baltimore and 12505 Park Potomac Ave. in Potomac, Maryland.

