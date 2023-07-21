Baltimore City is tied for the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease in any jurisdiction in the nation, and Maryland is also the state with the highest instance of the illness.

That’s according to a new study from the Alzheimer’s Association’s online journal, which found Baltimore shared the top spot with Miami-Dade County in Florida and the Bronx in New York City.

Maryland also held the top position for the highest rate of Alzheimer’s compared to any other state.

The study, which looked at more than 3,100 jurisdictions, found that 16.6% of the nearly 88,000 people over 65 living in Baltimore suffer from the disease.

Megeen White, a medical research champion for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter, said the study is one of the most in-depth looks at where the disease is hitting local communities.

“The study just confirms that, yes, that it is a health crisis in our community, we need to address it as such,” White said. “We need to make sure that there is enough awareness, education and support for all involved, but especially for those over 65.”

White said there are multiple risk factors compounding in Baltimore that may make the rates so high.

“We don’t know all the facts, there’s still a lot of ongoing research in these populations,” she said. “However, we know that cardiovascular diseases negatively impact brain health.”

The disease is twice as likely to affect Black people, which make up a majority of Baltimore city.

Read more at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...