Baltimore Fishbowl has put together a list of our top ten stories of 2023 according to you, our readers. From a movie theater’s temporary closure to the opening of a vintage arcade/coffee shop combo; from Baltimore making a name for itself on the national bar scene to the launch of a map of Baltimore County restaurants’ health code violations; from real life Kennedy family drama to the real life human story of one of the characters on which “The Wire” was based, 2023 had it all.

Marlo Stanfield, (front row, third from right) poses with family, cast, and crew from the docuseries “Marlo.” Photo by Aliza Worthington.

The 3-part docuseries “Marlo” consists of reenactments of Marlo Stanfield’s early life, interspersed with interviews with Stanfield, his family, and former police detectives who helped put him in jail. Stanfield is the former West Baltimore kingpin on whom the HBO series “The Wire” based its character of the same name. Two episodes were premiered at Harbor East Cinemas, and there was a panel discussion with Stanfield, his brother, and one of the detectives who appeared in the docuseries.

Dave’s first color tattoo: a crab with the Old Bay logo and colors on it. Photo by Aliza Worthington.

Die-hard Old Bay fans had the opportunity to get a free Old Bay tattoo to celebrate Preakness Week, courtesy of the Baltimore Tattoo Museum. The spice is made by McCormick and Company, Inc, headquartered in Maryland since 1889. There were lines of people extending outside for the entire day, and lucky participants got to choose from three different pre-drawn designs.

(Left) Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend speaks at a roundtable discussion on retirement security in New York City on April 25, 2022. (Right) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he is running as an independent in the 2024 presidential election. Photo courtesy of US Department of Labor. Screenshot via Robert F. Kennedy campaign announcement on Twitter.

In October, Maryland’s former Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, along with three of her siblings, denounced their brother Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s independent bid for president. They called the candidacy “perilous for our country,” after he changed his presidential bid from a campaign for the Democratic party nomination to running as an Independent. He had filed in April to run for the Democratic nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Screenshot from Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” video

Country singer Jason Aldean performed at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia amid controversy over his song “Try That in a Small Town.” The song and its video evoked a racist’s nostalgic view of lynching and life in the South before the Civil Rights era. The concert was nearly sold out. No protests were reported at the concert.

A screenshot shows the map on Baltimore County’s new Food Establishment Closure Dashboard. Restaurants that have experienced closure events in the past 12 months are represented by colored dots on the map.

Baltimore County’s BCSTAT data team launched a Food Establishment Closure Dashboard that allows people to view restaurant closures and health code violations. Partnering with the Baltimore County Department of Health, the new tool is part of County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s efforts to provide accessibility and transparency in government.

Photo of Bloom’s bar from Hotel Ulysses’ Instagram page.

Three bars in Baltimore made Esquire’s Best Bars In America 2023 list. One of three (Church) was already closed by publication, but both bars at Hotel Ulysses made the cut. The hotel’s Ash Bar and Bloom’s are each described as “intimate and casually glamorous, with just the right amount of weird,” befitting the town John Waters calls home.

The Regal Snowden Square movie theater in Columbia will close July 26. Screenshot via Google Maps.

Fans of the Snowden Square theater were initially heartbroken to learn of the closing, but soon learned it was temporary. The theater was only closing temporarily for rebranding and would soon re-open under the Cinemark brand. Many Reddit users shared their favorite memories of their experiences at Snowden Square.

No one in Baltimore County government will discuss the master planning process for Oregon Ridge. Credit: Oregon Ridge Nature Center

Baltimore County finalized a new master plan laying out a vision for Oregon Ridge Park, the county’s largest park and “crown jewel” of the park system. There was massive public input, and the feedback process went back to 2022, including multiple in-person meetings, online sessions, and Spanish-language outreach. The plan involves three zones and three phases, and the article outlines the details, along with the timeline.

Customers play classic arcade games at Coffeecade at 422 W. Mulberry Street in Baltimore.

A Marine Corps veteran realized his entrepreneurial dream of opening a combination arcade and coffee shop in Baltimore. Coffeecade boasts vintage arcade games and freshly brewed specialty coffee. Andy Lee grew up in Colorado, California, and always loved arcade games. As an adult, he loves coffee, and combining the two became a no-brainer. Our readers loved his story of determination in the face of struggle.

A gas regulator on the exterior of a home in Fells Point. Photo courtesy of Kate Simms.

The opening chapter of this BGE vs. residents story is part of an ongoing dispute that began at the beginning of 2023. Residents in historic neighborhoods objected to having upgraded gas regulators installed on the exteriors of their homes for several reasons, not the least of them safety related. BGE insisted it was safer to install these on a home’s exterior, but residents had testimony from BGE officials from 2020 that contradicted that assertion. The dispute eventually progressed into a class action lawsuit, peaceful blocking of BGE work that led to arrests, and rulings in favor of the homeowners. This article is the first in a series that covers the year-long story.

