This winter, enjoy 10 days of delicious deals with Baltimore Restaurant Week, running January 27 – February 5, 2023. Lunch and brunch starting at $15 and dinner starting at $35 (not including tax and gratuity). Check out menus from Limoncello, Wicked Sisters, Alexander’s Tavern, Mother’s Federal Hill and more. Don’t have time for a sit-down meal? Click here to search for carry-out options.

Baltimore Restaurant Week is the region’s oldest and largest restaurant week promotion, featuring the best dining establishments in central Maryland. Presented by Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore, the promotion first launched in 2006 and has historically featured 10 days of dining deals with restaurants offering multi-course prix-fixe lunch, brunch and dinner menus.

Visit www.BaltimoreRestaurantWeek.com for the full list of participating restaurants. Make your reservations today!

