MD Energy Advisors (MDEA), a commercial, utility, and financing energy solutions company, recently identified an opportunity to maximize existing structures and solar energy to power multiple properties and offset energy consumption for buildings connected to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, an organization with the goal to strengthen and nurture Jewish life by engaging and supporting community partners in Greater Baltimore, Israel and around the world.

In collaboration with Luminace, a leading fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service provider in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable, and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future, MDEA identified an opportunity to produce more than an estimated 4 million kWh in the first year alone, across two rooftop solar farms, to support energy production to eight organizations.

This solar project is one component of The Associated’s larger community sustainability initiative. The organizations that will benefit from the rooftop solar farm in Baltimore include:

“The Associated system has long prided itself and been publicly recognized as a leader in environmental and sustainability efforts. The addition of green power from solar is not only advancing organizational value but will have a clear positive economic impact on our system as well,” said Marc B. Terrill, president of The Associated.

