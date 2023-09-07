Bruce Springsteen had to postpone his Baltimore show this Saturday at Camden Yards, citing medical advice. But there are still plenty of opportunities to sing, dance, and enjoy music, from the Baltimore Rhythm Festival to the final First Thursday Festival of the year to flash mob classes where you can learn a dance that will be performed at Artscape.

You can celebrate your favorite fandoms at Baltimore Comic-Con and an adults-only Harry Potter science night. It’s also the final weekend of the Maryland State Fair, where you can watch Maryland-native band All Time Low and singer Quinn XCII perform.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Maryland State Fair, Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 10, Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. It’s the final weekend of the Maryland State Fair! Hop on your favorite rides, eat some delicious fair food, and watch performances by acts like All Time Low and Quinn XCII. Check out some fun scenes from last weekend’s fair festivities in this photo gallery.

Artscape Flash Mob Dance Class, Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2 p.m., Dance Baltimore, 7097 Milford Industrial Road, Pikesville, MD. Attend one of two classes to learn a flash mob dance that will be performed at Artscape later this month. Participants of all experience levels and ages 8 or older are welcome. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

First Thursday Festival, Thursday, Sept. 7, 5:50 p.m, Canton Waterfront Park. Enjoy performances by Sweet Leda, Nation of Language, and Devon Gilfillian during the final concert of this year’s WTMD First Thursday Festival series.

Baltimore Comic-Con, Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10, Baltimore Convention Center. Meet comic icons, buy from vendors, participate in cosplay contests, and more.

Hogwarts for Adults, Friday, Sept. 8, 7-10 p.m., Maryland Science Center. If you always wished to go to Hogwarts as a kid but the owl carrying your acceptance letter got lost, here’s your chance to visit the wizarding world. Mix drinkable potions, play against friends in a Tri-Wizard tournament, shoot a Quaffle at Quidditch practice, dissect owel pellets, bewitch your mind and ensnare your senses. This event is for attendees age 21 and older.

Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quintet, Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Keystone Korner. The Groover Quintet, led by Mike LeDonne on a Hammond B3 Organ, will perform.

Art to Dine For, Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., Druid Hill Park. Bike around Druid Hill Park with author Anne Draddy and Ben Frederick. Then, enjoy a vegan lunch while reflecting on the past, present and future.

Baltimore Rhythm Festival, Saturday, Sept. 9, noon to 6 p.m., Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School. Embrace the rhythm during performances by local, national, and international artists. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Soiree in the Park, Saturday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m., Patterson Park. Celebrate the Friends of Patterson Park’s 25th anniversary. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy entertainment in the park.

Benito Gonzalez, Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. Two time Grammy nominee and acclaimed pianist Benito Gonzalez mixes American jazz with international rhythms. Born in Venezuela, Gonzalez was invited by an American cultural ambassador to come to Washington, D.C. to perform with Ghanaian drummer Okyerema Asante. Six months later, he decided to make the move to the United States permanent, and today he is based in New York.

NGHTMRE, Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., Power Plant Live. NGHTMRE is coming to Baltimore on their “The Great Sonic Wars Tour.” The show will also feature performances by Dimension, Eliminate, Frosttop, and Sinatra.

nothing, nowhere, Sunday, Sept. 10, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. nothing, nowhere will perform at Baltimore Soundstage, joined by SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress and UnityTX.

