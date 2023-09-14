With autumn on our doorsteps, enjoy the last weekend of summer in Baltimore with comedy shows, art-making activities, live music, and community festivals.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Build a Neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walters Art Museum. Design a neighborhood with resources and amenities to help people thrive. The drop-in art activity is free, no registration is required, and all ages are welcome. You can also sign up for a library card with representatives from the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

Clay Workshop, Friday, Sept. 15, 12-2 p.m., BMA Lexington Market. Take a free clay workshop with sculptor Angelique Scott, who will teach pinch pot and coiling techniques. You can also make a freeform vessel.

Fells Point Fall Fest, Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17, Fells Point, Broadway Square, 800 S. Broadway Ave. As the days of summer fade away, get an early start on fall with the inaugural Fells Point Fall Fest. The festival will include live music, seasonal goods, a food court, and more. Read all about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Brett Young, Friday, Sept. 15, 7:05 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Country pop singer Brett Young will perform during a concert after the Baltimore Orioles game.

Trash Wheel Fan Fest, Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m., Peabody Heights Brewery. Celebrate Mr. Trash Wheel and his garbage-gobbling family at Trash Wheel Fan Fest. Read all about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Oktoberfest, Satruday, Sept. 16, 12-5 p.m., Union Craft Brewing. Enjoy German beers and food while listening to live music by The Bratwurst Boys and DJ Heady Brah.

Whiskey on the Waterfront, Saturday, Sept. 16, 12-6 p.m., Sagamore Spirit. Listen to live music by YUTZI, enjoy cocktails, and shop local vendors.

Magic for Humans, Saturday, Sept. 16, doors 6 p.m., event 7 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Known for his Netflix series “Magic For Humans,” magician and comedian Justin Willman will perform in Baltimore this weekend. There is also a VIP Meet & Greet Package available at checkout for fans who want to meet Willman after the show.

Ayron Jones, Sunday, Sept. 17, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. 98 Rock will present a concert with Ayron Jones, a Seattle-based guitarist, singer and songwriter who’s known for his mix of grunge, rock, hip-hop, soul and other sounds.

Like this: Like Loading...