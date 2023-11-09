This weekend in Baltimore, hear speakers share their stories, enjoy musical concerts and other performances, interact with history, and more.

From the Maryland Irish Festival all weekend long, to shows by Broadway legends and more, there’s plenty to see and do in Charm City.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Making Her Mark, Thursday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Get free admission to the Baltimore Museum of Art’s “Making Her Mark” exhibition, featuring more than 200 artworks by women.

Blackness in Antiquity, Thursday, Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Walters Art Museum. As part of the Bosehll Lecture Series, learn about race, racialization, and racism in the Ancient Mediterrean world. The discussion will take place between Dan-el Padilla Peralta, Associate Professor of Classics at Princeton University, and Dr. Gina Borromeo, the Walters’ Senior Director of Collections and Curatorial Affairs and its Senior Curator of Ancient Art.

Stoop Storytelling, Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Whitehall Mill. In the latest installment of the Stoop Storytelling Series, listen to tales of horrible bosses, quiet quitting, and career reinventions in this show titled “Not Gonna Work for Me.”

Adam Kinzinger, Thursday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), who was one of two Republicans on the January 6th Committee, will be the latest speaker in the Baltimore Speakers Series, presented by Stevenson University.

Maryland Irish Festival, Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12, Maryland State Fairgrounds. Celebrate Irish culture with traditional food, drink, music, dance, and more. The 49th annual Maryland Irish Festival is presented by Irish Charities of Maryland.

Pink Floyd Under the Dome, Friday, Nov. 10, 7-10 p.m., Maryland Science Center. Immerse yourself in the music of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” album as you sit back and enjoy beautiful images under the science center’s planetarium dome.

Maya de Vitry, Friday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Church on the Square, 1025 South Potomac St. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry will kick off the 2023-2024 season for the Music on the Square concert series in Canton. Read more about the series in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Catacombs Tour, Friday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., 515 W. Fayette St. “Spooky season” may have officially ended with Halloween, but there’s always time for a good haunt when there’s a chill in the air. Westminster Hall and Burying Ground will give a tour of the catacombs under the church. You can also visit Edgar Allan Poe’s grave outside.

Shane Gillis, Friday, Nov. 10, shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., doors open one hour before showtime, Lyric Baltimore. Hailing from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, stand-up comedian Shane Gillis is bringing the laughs to Baltimore. Gillis won “Philly’s Funniest” at Helium Comedy Club in 2016, released his debut comedy special “Shane Gillis: Live in Austin” on YouTube in 2021, and plays “Gilly” in the upcoming season of Peacock’s “Bupkis” starring Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci, and Edie Falco.

Patterson Park BrewFest, Saturday, Nov. 11, 12-4:30 p.m., Patterson Park. Enjoy beers from local breweries, food from local restaurants and food trucks, and live music on the main stage. This is a rain or shine event. Various ticket pacakages offered. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Highlandtown Basement Bar Tour, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2-6 p.m., check in at Roof Top Hot, 339 South Conkling St. Tour many of the creative basement bars of Highlandtown, from club basements to game rooms and more. This rain-or-shine event is for ages 21 and older.

Broadway Legends, Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Ted Sperling, will be joined by vocalists Hugh Panara (“The Phantom of the Opera”), Dee Roscioli (“Wicked”) and Scarlett Strallen (“Singin’ in the Rain”) for some fantastic Broadway music performances.

Community Archaeology, Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Herring Run Park. Join archaeologists from the Towson University Baltimore Community Archaeology Lab as they conduct a field survey at Herring Run Park.

Like this: Like Loading...