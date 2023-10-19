Looking for something to do with the little ones? Check out the Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival at Patterson Park, attend a spooky sleepover at the Maryland Science Center, or listen to a local author talk about her new young adult novel.

Or if you want to make more adult plans, consider sampling brews at the zoo during OktoBEARfest, enjoying the John Mayer concert at CFG Bank Arena, or sing along to “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

There’s a little something for everyone this weekend in Baltimore, so make some plans with our events lineup:

Cryptid Sleepover, Friday, Oct. 20, 5:30 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m., Maryland Science Center. Play games, engineer a trap, and create your own cryptid at this science sleepover.

Baltimore Lieder Weekend, Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22, An Die Musik. Celebrate Baltimore Lieder Weekend and German music with vocalist Ryan de Ryke, pianist Daniel Schlosberg, and musicologist Susan Youens. There will be a concert on Friday, a lecture on Saturday, and a masterclass on Sunday.

John Mayer, Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. CFG Bank Arena. Singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer will take the stage at CFG Bank Arena when his tour makes a stop in Baltimore this weekend. JP Saxe will open for Mayer. Read about more fall concerts in the Baltimore area in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Music to Give You Goosebumps, Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Children’s author Anna Celenza and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will share an afternoon of classics featuring witches, trolls, wizards, and monsters.

OktoBEARfest, Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, 1-6 p.m. both days, Maryland Zoo. Sample more than 80 seasonal brews, including unlimited beer, wine, seltzer, and cider. The event also includes live music, local vendors, a stein-hoisting competition, photos with German princesses and Krampus, and all-day zoo admission.

Suzanne Supplee, Saturday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m., The Ivy Bookshop. Local author and writing teacher Suzanne Supplee will share her new novel, “Sweetness All Around.” The afternoon will include a conversation between Supplee and St. James Academy librarian Sharon Sansosti, crafts, music and more. Donations will be accepted for the Blue Ribbon Backpacks of Love project.

Lantern Parade and Festival, Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m., Patterson Park, Pulaski Monument. Patterson Park will be aglow with the lights of lanterns this Saturday, as the Great Halloween Lantern Parade returns. The festival will kick off at 4 p.m., including food, drinks, live music, a costume contest, vendors, and more. Then, as the sun sets, line up at 6:30 p.m. to participate in the lantern parade, which will begin at 7 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 22.

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Hippodrome Theatre. Enjoy a screening of the original unedited “Rocky Horror Picture Show” movie alongside the original “Magenta” Patricia Quinn and a live shadow cast. Audience participation is encouraged. There will also be a costume contest and more.

Free Fall, Sunday, Oct. 22, 1-3:45 p.m., Black Cherry Puppet Theater. Free Fall returns to the Black Cherry Puppet Theater with peformances by Kevin Sherry & String Theory Theater. See a show and even make your own puppet.

Like this: Like Loading...