Baltimore is off to the races this weekend for the 148th Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in the Triple Crown of horse racing. And after the race, catch the Preakness Live concert with headliner Bruno Mars.

This weekend also brings an array of other events, including a 24-hour marathon of Edgar Allan Poe readings, an exploration of the Bromo Arts District, a mac n’ cheese festival, and more.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Bromo Art Walk, Thursday, May 18, 5-9 p.m., Bromo Arts District. Local galleries, performance spaces, studios and more in the Bromo Arts District will open their doors for the Bromo Art Walk. This one-night event will feature live perforances, open studio tours, pop-up markets and exhibits, an after party at Current Space’s Garden Bar, and lots more to see and do. Read all about it in our interview with Bromo Arts District’s Executive Director Emily Breiter.

Sip & Stroll, Friday, May 19, 5-8 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Sip three drinks (beer, wine or soda), snack on a food truck meal, and stroll through the zoo on a guided tour. The event will also include after-hours visits to various zoo habitats, and a meet and greet with an animal ambassador.

Lexington Market History, Saturday, May 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Faidley’s Seafood at Lexington Market. Learn about the more than 200-year-old Lexington Market, including the new market building, and its surrounding neighborhood.

Doomsday, Saturday, May 20, to Sunday, May 21, 12 p.m. to 12 p.m., Greedy Reads Fells Point (and live streamed). Are you haunted by a heartbeat? Have you been visited by a mysterious raven in the middle of the night? Perhaps it’s writer Edgar Allan Poe coming to say hello. Baltimore artists, educators, political figures, and more — including Baltimore Fishbowl’s founder Susan Gerardo Dunn! — will take turns reading from Poe’s works during a 24-hour marathon reading dubbed Doomsday. Read more about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Mac & Cheese Festival, Saturday, May 20, Power Plant Live! It’s time to get cheesy, Baltimore. Taste more than 40 styles of mac n’ cheese from more than 15 vendors. Also, enjoy some mac & cheese, french fry eating, and can of whiz holding contests; a craft beer garden; bands and live entertainment; carnival games; and more.

Preakness Stakes, Saturday, May 20, race post time at 6:50 p.m., events all day. Pimlico Race Course. Head on up to Pimlico for a weekend of fun at the race track. The festivities will begin Friday with Black-Eyed Susan Day. Then, be sure to return Saturday for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes, followed by the Preakness Live concert headlined by Bruno Mars and featuring other musical artists to cap off the day. If you haven’t grabbed your Preakness tickets yet, you still have a chance to get a free pair of tickets when you support certain local businesses through May 19.

Free Admission to Hip Hop Exhibition, Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Explore how hip hop has influenced contemporary art and culture in the 21st century. For this Sunday only, admission is free to the BMA’s “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century” exhibition. Read more about the exhibition in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Birth Festival, Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Patterson Park. Whether you’re planning for pregnancy or are a new parent, get information and resources related to pregnancy, postpartum, and parenting from local businesses and care providers.

Festival of Dogs, Sunday, May 21, 2-6:30 p.m., Evergreen Museum & Library. Enjoy a dog show and yappy hour at this fundraiser for the Johns Hopkins University Museums.

Architecture Talk, Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m., Garrett Jacobs Mansion. Ever wondered about the architectural history of Baltimore’s municipal buildings? Baltimore Fishbowl’s Hot House columnist Meg Fieldig, who is also a past-president of Baltimore Architecture Foundation, will give a lecture on the buildings that help run Baltimore.

