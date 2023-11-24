Now that we’ve all slept off our Thanksgiving food comas, it’s time to make some plans for the rest of the weekend. Whether you’re entertaining family from out of town, or enjoying some solo time amid the hectic holiday season, there’s plenty of ways to have some festive fun.

From exploring the German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, to seeing the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s circus performance, to watching queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race take the stage, check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Christmas Village, Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 26, Inner Harbor, West Shore Park. Baltimore’s German Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor officially opened on Thanksgiving day and will run through Dec. 24. Check out our photo gallery from the village’s preview last weekend, and read more about the 10th annual village in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

The Greatest Show on Earth, Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 26, CFG Bank Arena. Prepare to be amazed as the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey present the “The Greatest Show On Earth.” From highwire acts to flying trapeze, trampoline stunts to physical comedy and more, this circus performance has something fun for everyone. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Holly-Days, Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Welcome the holiday season with a roar at the Maryland Zoo. There will be a parade on Friday; train rides with Santa on Friday and Saturday, and with the Holly Bear mascot on Sunday; and other fun activities for the whole family.

Reindog Pawrade, Friday, Nov. 24, 12 p.m., Checkerspot Brewing Company. Dress you dog in holiday attire for the costume contest and parade around Pigtown. Get a drink at the Checkerspot, Wico Street, and Pickett breweries. Take photos with Santa, buy BARCS merch and ornaments, pick up a calendar for next year, and more. At 2:45 p.m., there with be a pawrade around Pigtown.

Bike Party, Friday, Nov. 24, 8:45 p.m. to 1 a.m., St. Mary’s Park. Enjoy a ride around Baltimore with the folks from Baltimore Bike Party. This month’s ride is a pajama party, so feel free to don your sleepwear (as long as you can comfortably, safely, and warmly ride in it).

Holiday Card Workshop, Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., American Visionary Art Museum. Artist Marth Simons will lead a workshop on how to make your own holiday card with stencils, paint, a collage. Materials will be provided, but participants are also encouraged to bring their own items to incorporate into their cards, such as photocopied images and poems. The workshop is for ages 16 and older.

Collaborative Collage Quilt, Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26, The Walters Art Museum. Contribute to a quilt by using collage techniques to create a quilt square.

The Polar Express, Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26, B&O Railroad Museum. All aboard! The Polar Express is returning to the B&O Railroad Museum. A conductor will punch your golden ticket and chefs will serve you hot chocolate and cookies while you ride the train and listen to this classic holiday story. Event runs through Dec. 19.

Holidays In the City, Sunday, Nov. 26, 3-6 p.m., Fells Point, Broadway Square. Be enchanted with performances by the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra and Baltimore Men’s Choir, a tree lighting, kids crafts, adult cocktails, photos with Santa, and more.

A Drag Queen Christmas, Sunday, Nov. 26, doors open 7 p.m., event starts 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race, start your engines. Some of your favorite queens will be coming to Baltimore on their “A Drag Queen Christmas” tour.

Like this: Like Loading...