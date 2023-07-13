This weekend is bringing puppet performances, concerts, a celebration of all things shark-related, and more.

If you can’t get enough of Big Time Rush, the boy band is performing at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday.

Then on Satruday, country singer Chris Stapleton will play CFG Bank Arena.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Rescue Animal Fundraiser, Thursday, July 13, 6-10 p.m., Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre. Support Show Your Soft Side, an organization that combats animal abuse, during their Softie Homecoming fundraiser. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Shrek, Thursday, July 13, American Visionary Art Museum. Spend the evening with your favorite ogre at a movie showing of “Shrek” as part of AVAM’s “Flicks from the Hill” film series. Before the movie, there will be an ogre art workshop. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Webb Telescope Birthday, Friday, July 14, 1-4 p.m., Enoch Pratt Free Library, Central Branch. Celebrate one year since the Webb Telescope became operational. Webb experts will give talks about the telescope, and there will also be a Webb virtual reality experience, activities for kids, and giveaways. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Sip and Stroll, Friday, July 14, 5-8 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Sip on beer, wine or soda while touring the zoo after hours. You will learn how the zoo’s animal and veterinary teams meet the needs of different species’ needs.

Big Time Rush, Friday, July 14, gates 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion. Merriweather is going big time with a performance by boy band Big Time Rush. After starring in their Nickelodeon show of the same name in the early 2010s, the members of Big Time Rush are making waves with their Can’t Get Enough Tour. They will be joined by artists MAX and Jax. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Card Show, Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum. Celebrate sports cards, collectibles, and more with vendors and free museum admission.

Jasmine Masters, Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Guilford Hall Brewery. Whether you know her from RuPaul’s Drag Race fame or as “The Queen of Memes” who gave us “And I oop” and other quotable videos, drag queen and comedian Jasmine Masters is coming to Baltimore for a 90s-themed drag brunch. The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle and will also feature Yasmine Nicole, Sapphire Dupree, and Chanel Janae.

Civil Rights Children’s Crusade Performance, Saturday, July 15, 2-3 p.m. Walters Art Museum. Baltimore-based artist and puppeteer Schroeder Cherry will present a 20-minute puppetry performance about the Children’s Crusade, follwed by a demonstration and Q&A.

Chris Stapleton, Saturday, July 15, doors 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Watch Kentucky-raised country singer Chris Stapleton perform in Baltimore on his All American Road Show tour. He will be joined by special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone.

Namaslay Puppet Musical, Saturday, July 15, doors open 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Black Cherry Puppet Theater. After originally premiering in the 2023 New Orleans Giant Puppet Festival at Happyland Theater, the “Namaslay” comedy puppet musical is now touring and will be performed in Baltimore during a solo-show adaptation.

Big Bubble Rave, Saturday, July 15, 10 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Swim on down for an underwater-themed rave.

Sharkfest, Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Natural History Society of Maryland. Learn about sharks; meet and take photos with Mermaid Seanna; hear from Emmy-Award-winning underwater cinematographer Nick Caloyianis who has filmed for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel; make a shark tooth necklace and participate in other kid-friendly hands-on activities.

