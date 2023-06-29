This weekend in Baltimore, enjoy musical performances, art exhibition openings, and other exciting events.

Make some fun plans with our weekend lineup:

‘The Wire’ Discussion, Thursday, June 29, 6 p.m., The Ivy Bookshop. Cast and crew members of the HBO series “The Wire,” which was set in Baltimore, will have a discussion moderated by writer D. Watkins. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Summer in the Squares, Thursday, June 29, 7-8:30 p.m., Mount Vernon Place. Brandon Woody & UPENDO will perform a concert in the park at Mount Vernon Place.

Caribbean Rooftop Party, Thursday, June 29, 7-11 p.m., Lord Baltimore Hotel. Dance to Caribbean music, enter a mystery raffle, enjoy rum punch and food items, and more.

YUNGBLUD, Thursday, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Pier Six Pavilion. South Yorkshire alternative singer Yungblud is coming to Baltimore on his world tour. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Renaissance Ball, Friday, June 30, 4-8 p.m., Enoch Pratt Central Library. Celebrate Pride Month at the Renaissance Ball, including dancing, voguing, walking, and runway events.

Sip and Stroll, Friday, June 30, 5-8 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Sip up to three drinks (beer, wine, or soda), eat from a food truck, and learn about the predator species that call the zoo home.

Kindred the Family Soul, Friday, June 30, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Married couple and R&B duo Aja Graydon and Fatin Dantzler will take the stage as Kindred the Family Soul.

Baltimore Black Renaissance, Saturday, July 1, 12-8 p.m., Inner Harbor Amphitheater. July’s Baltimore by Baltimore festival will highlight Black Baltimore artists, makers and more. Enjoy yoga, spoken word, soul and jazz music, and more. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Academy Concert, Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Adult instrumentalists from across the nation and world come together to perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra as part of the BSO Academy. This concert will feature performances of Verdi’s “Overture to La Forza del destino” Prokofiev’s “Selections from Cinderella” Debussy’s “La mer,” Verdi’s “Overture to Nabucco,” Profofiev’s “Suite from Lieutenant Kijé” and Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.”

Alex Hamberger, Sunday, July 2, 5 p.m., An Die Musik. Alex Hamberger will perform from her sophomore album, “What If?,” which is being released June 29.

Judith Ann Scott, Sunday, July 2, American Visionary Art Museum. AVAM will open a solo exhibition featuring the work of visionary artist Judith Ann Scott. Scott, who was deaf and had Down syndrome, created intricate, cocoon-like sculptures and other artworks. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

