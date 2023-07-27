Baltimore’s newest hotel will open in Charles Village next month.

Contractors are putting the finishing touches on The Study at Johns Hopkins, a $26 million, 115-room hotel that is being created inside the former Blackstone Apartments at 3215 N. Charles St., across from the main entrance to The Johns Hopkins University and its new Student Center.

Baltimore’s liquor board on Thursday granted a Class ‘B’ Beer, Wine and Liquor Hotel-Motel License for the hotel after company executive Paul McGowan said it is planning a soft opening in August and a grand opening in September.

To obtain a hotel-motel license in Baltimore, applicants need to have at least 100 guest rooms and a dining room with facilities for preparing and serving meals for at least 125 individuals at one seating, and they must make a capital investment of at least $500,000.

The liquor board determined that the Baltimore project met all of those requirements and voted 3 to 0 to grant the license to Study Baltimore Operating LLC., an affiliate of Hospitality 3 and Study Hotels of New York City. Hospitality 3 and Study Hotels are working with Hopkins to open the hotel, and McGowan is their president and founder.

Kathleen Dombrowski and Debra Jacobson were the applicants, and Dombrowski will be the general manager. In granting the hotel’s license application, the liquor board also approved its request to have live entertainment, outdoor table service and off premises catering.

Caroline Hecker, an attorney representing Study Hotels, said the 10-story Blackstone building was last operated as student housing in 2019.

“The university announced that they were closing the student housing in 2019 and it would be converted into a hotel in partnership with Study Hotels,” she said. “Study Hotels is a boutique hotel brand that caters specifically to colleges and universities. They have locations at Yale, at the University of Pennsylvania and at the University of Chicago, currently. This location is perfect for them. It’s right at the front door of Johns Hopkins University.”

Hecker said the hotel’s restaurant will be called Dear Charles and it will have indoor seating for about 190 people, plus outdoor seating on two terrace lounges. The entrance to the restaurant and its bar will be separate from the hotel entrance.

“In connection with Johns Hopkins University, they…plan to offer live entertainment, consisting mainly of ensembles of Peabody students on the outdoor patio area, which we think will be a great amenity for the neighborhood and also give some exposure to the Peabody students,” Hecker said.

The restaurant will offer “typical American fare, upscale American classics,” and room service will be provided, she said. Proposed restaurant hours of operation are from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and everyone who orders an alcoholic beverage will be carded, she said.

The hotel’s guest rooms and suites have been designed to encourage “social interaction, reflection and rejuvenation,” with touches that reflect Johns Hopkins, its website states.

“The hotel will embody the academic spirit and personality of the campus through the unique design of signature Study units and suites, as well as approximately 2,500 square feet of conference space,” it says.

“Johns Hopkins is in perfect alignment with our selective growth strategy and offers us an amazing opportunity to become an integral part of their culture,” McGowan said in a statement. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect location for our newest property.”

