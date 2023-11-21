The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation awarded Baltimore its Culture of Health Prize for the city’s work in the use of trauma-informed care to improve mental health.

The award is given to nine cities throughout the nation for “building a culture of health by using collaboration and interdependence; expertise and solutions held by people with lived experiences; trust, which breeds partnership; and the Black-led organizations and solutions to address health factors such as food security, climate resilience, and Black maternal health,” according to the foundation.

Baltimore will receive a $250,000 grant for the award.

The award-winning program comes from legislation introduced by Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

