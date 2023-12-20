National ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s is opening a shop at the Baltimore Peninsula development at the newly-opened Rye House apartment building. The shop, which will open next year, will sell ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and non-dairy products.

Ben & Jerry’s was founded in 1978 in Burlington, VT by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield. Ben & Jerry’s flavors can be found in grocery stores, restaurants, and at more than 200 of its owns stores throughout the country.

Rye House, which his managed by Bozzuto, is a 293,000 sq. ft. building. It has 254 residential units, including 54 affordable units, and 16,000 sq. ft. of retail.

Read more at SouthBmore.

