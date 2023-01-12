Stevie Nicks (pictured here performing at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin) and Billy Joel (pictured here performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City) will unite for a performance at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photos by John Begalke and slgckgc/Flickr Creative Commons.

Baltimore is getting a visit from the Piano Man and the Sister of the Moon.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7, the Baltimore Ravens and events promoter Live Nation announced Thursday morning.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

The concert will mark a return to Baltimore for Joel, who performed here in July 2019 during the first-ever concert to be held at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

A six-time Grammy Award winner, Joel is known for songs such as “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “New York State of Mind,” and “Just The Way You Are,” among other hits.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Two Icons! One Night! Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks live for the first time at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/t5NX7nuJa5 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 12, 2023

Nicks is known both for her work with the band Fleetwood Mac and her solo artist career. Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumors” won the Grammy Award for “Album of the Year” in 1978, and the band earned the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2003. Nicks’ former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie passed away Nov. 30, 2022.

Nicks and Joel have also announced shows together in Los Angeles, California (March 10); Arlington, Texas (April 8); Nashville, Tennessee (May 19); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (June 16); Columbus, Ohio (Aug. 5); Kansas City, Missouri (Aug. 19); Foxborough, Massachusetts (Sept. 23); Minneapolis, Minnesota (Nov. 10)

The year ahead will bring a plethora of powerhouse acts to Baltimore, including Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at CFG Bank Arena in April; Lizzo, also at CFG Bank Arena, in May; and others.

Past performers at M&T Bank Stadium have included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Metallica, One Direction, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...