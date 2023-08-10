Two brothers who are die-hard Orioles fans had a discouraging experience at Camden Yards this weekend, and it had nothing to do with the first place team or its under-fire owner John Angelos.

The response of fellow fans, though, one famous broadcaster, the Os organization, and social media users has helped turn something deeply unpleasant into a teachable moment and an opportunity for community.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DerekFromBmore wrote a thread about what happened when he and his younger brother Shane attended a game over the weekend when the Os played the Mets. to get it out here anyway.



My little brother is the biggest Oriole fan there is. For over 20 years, every year, he's CERTAIN they win the AL East. He keeps track in his head of how many hits they have until the numbers get too high. I've never seen a more dedicated fan. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023

Shane has Cerebral Palsy and uses a motorized wheelchair. Derek gave some background about events that have added to Shane’s struggles this summer. The Orioles are a respite for him, but before the game began, some fellow fans cast a pall over the evening for them with adolescent cruelty. and chipped his tooth. It's been tough building up the confidence again to go anywhere for fear of falling in a strange location.



On our way to our seats Friday, a group of 16 – 20 (?) year olds saw Shane and let out an audible "Timmay!".



Now I get it, he looks like Timmy — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023 this occurring at a place we considered safe from this kind of stuff, it stings.



I confronted the group, and wish I personally would have handled my response better, and created a teaching moment for these kids instead of being confrontational, — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023 I wasn't mistaken in my hearing of this, the kid who said it specifically ran away as soon as I stopped, and the others – "I wasnt the one who said it!" was the response. I quickly walked away, but the some damage was done. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023

Derek admits to taking a more confrontational tone than he had wished, though he questions the parenting of kids who outwardly appear to have the privilege of attending a private school punching down at a man in a wheelchair. He clearly places no blame on the Orioles or employees of Camden Yards, but wanted to highlight that callous rudeness is never okay. Words matter. this happened at the best place in all the world to catch a baseball game.



So, I just wanted to share this as a way of telling people that even if you think no one is listening, its not appropriate to make these kind of remarks. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023 If you have children that might not be exposed to this, please somehow let them know this isnt acceptable in a public forum. We deserve to enjoy our time without the remarks.



This post is more for me to move past it than anything, but I hope maybe one person — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023

He made the point that with all the talk about Orioles Park being located in a “big bad city,” it’s just as possible for bad actors to come from a place outside of that, from the “privileged surrounding counties.” that this is an example of thuggery that is obviously sent in from the privileged surrounding counties, makes the experience at the yard poor for others, and easily just gets sent back home, with the 'big bad city' taking the blame.



That being said, Go O's and teach your kids. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023

Derek emphasized again that he was not looking to disparage the Orioles or Camden Yards, but to hopefully prevent others in similar situations from having to be subjected to that kind of soul-crushing behavior. “This was my attempt to make something good of a bad situation,” he wrote. i legitimately know that not everyone has exp with those that are disabled and this was my attempt to make something good out of a bad situation. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 8, 2023

Derek’s thread took off and got a lot of attention, which not only surprised him but caused him some discomfort. Ultimately, however, those on X offered him and particularly Shane a lot of love and support. i’m actually not the most comfortable with the attention this has gotten, but i’ve spent my life trying to teach about what life is like for families with special needs, and this was a teaching moment. thank you all for your kind words it means a lot. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 8, 2023

Former Orioles pitcher-turned-broadcaster Jim Palmer shared Derek’s thread, and many folks chimed in offering to get them some Os gear and show the brothers support in other ways. I’m very sorry this happened. No excuse for this behavior.Derek,you’re a great brother. All my best to Shane. I’d be honored to meet both of you. #bebetterbirds @masnOrioles @Orioles https://t.co/Jdzb0Xe4P1 — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) August 8, 2023 this is lovely but not necessary! we are just all about awareness for others, amplifying this is more than enough.



shane has a very thick skin and we were at the yard the next day, nothing would dampen how he feels about this team. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023 i’m sorry for my language!! 🤬



i’m going to screen shot this cause i’ve been accused of lying about this if you can believe that. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 9, 2023 always. it’s water off his back, he’s really the best. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 7, 2023

Some employees at Camden Yards even offered to look out for them next time they attended a game. hahahah yes! we will! — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 9, 2023 Derek can you shoot me your email? I’m currently working for the orioles and would love to help in any way. — Jack Manchester (@JackMancheste17) August 9, 2023

Derek updated several times, saying that both Boys Latin school and the Orioles organization have reached out to him to support the brothers, though he clearly repeatedly states he wants nothing from the thread but to educate and reduce the chances Shane experiences that kind of cruel mockery again. Whew. The response to this tweet has been amazing, incredible and even a little overwhelming. Shane and I so much appreciate the support from Birdland, my heart is so god damn full.



The @Orioles have reached out, as well as BL and I'm excited to keep you all posted. https://t.co/8RsNFaBwSQ — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 9, 2023 and I just also want to thank @Jim22Palmer for amplifying this message. We all know he's a class act, and I'm just beside myself with appreciation for him and the Orioles, and truly appreciate Boy's Latin reaching out.



Thank you all again and GO O'S. Birdland is the BEST. — derek forrealforreal (@DerekFromBmore) August 9, 2023

Both the school and the parents bear the responsibility of educating the young men who inflicted the verbal abuse on Shane, but it sounds like the community at large has come together to support the brothers who wanted nothing more than to enjoy an Os game at Camden Yards.

