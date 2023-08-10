Two brothers who are die-hard Orioles fans had a discouraging experience at Camden Yards this weekend, and it had nothing to do with the first place team or its under-fire owner John Angelos.
The response of fellow fans, though, one famous broadcaster, the Os organization, and social media users has helped turn something deeply unpleasant into a teachable moment and an opportunity for community.
X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DerekFromBmore wrote a thread about what happened when he and his younger brother Shane attended a game over the weekend when the Os played the Mets.
Shane has Cerebral Palsy and uses a motorized wheelchair. Derek gave some background about events that have added to Shane’s struggles this summer. The Orioles are a respite for him, but before the game began, some fellow fans cast a pall over the evening for them with adolescent cruelty.
Derek admits to taking a more confrontational tone than he had wished, though he questions the parenting of kids who outwardly appear to have the privilege of attending a private school punching down at a man in a wheelchair. He clearly places no blame on the Orioles or employees of Camden Yards, but wanted to highlight that callous rudeness is never okay. Words matter.
He made the point that with all the talk about Orioles Park being located in a “big bad city,” it’s just as possible for bad actors to come from a place outside of that, from the “privileged surrounding counties.”
Derek emphasized again that he was not looking to disparage the Orioles or Camden Yards, but to hopefully prevent others in similar situations from having to be subjected to that kind of soul-crushing behavior. “This was my attempt to make something good of a bad situation,” he wrote.
Derek’s thread took off and got a lot of attention, which not only surprised him but caused him some discomfort. Ultimately, however, those on X offered him and particularly Shane a lot of love and support.
Former Orioles pitcher-turned-broadcaster Jim Palmer shared Derek’s thread, and many folks chimed in offering to get them some Os gear and show the brothers support in other ways.
Some employees at Camden Yards even offered to look out for them next time they attended a game.
Derek updated several times, saying that both Boys Latin school and the Orioles organization have reached out to him to support the brothers, though he clearly repeatedly states he wants nothing from the thread but to educate and reduce the chances Shane experiences that kind of cruel mockery again.
Both the school and the parents bear the responsibility of educating the young men who inflicted the verbal abuse on Shane, but it sounds like the community at large has come together to support the brothers who wanted nothing more than to enjoy an Os game at Camden Yards.