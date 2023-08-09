The storied Orioles’ season has been one of nearly unsullied excitement and hope, filled with dramatic play on the field and nail-biting one-run victories. The team has gone the entire season and then some — 75 consecutive series — without being swept, a feat not accomplished in 79 years.

The unbridled optimism has hit a snag, though, not as far as play on the field goes, but who gets to call that play and how.

The professional sportscasting world and Orioles fans alike were caught off-guard by the suspension of play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown by Orioles management.

First reported by Awful Announcing, and later by local outlets including the Baltimore Sun and Baltimore Banner, sources said Brown was suspended for his on-air comments July 23 when he stated facts about the Orioles’ record against the Tampa Bay Rays — the team they were facing that night, and with whom they battled all season for first place in the American League East. Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

The Baltimore Banner reported that Brown is scheduled to return Friday during the Orioles’ game against the Seattle Mariners.

Fans were so incensed that at Tuesday night’s game against the Houston Astros, large numbers broke out into chants of “Free Kevin Brown!” The chants were so loud they could be heard on the MASN TV and radio broadcasts during Jorge Mateo’s at bat in the 7th inning. A “Free Kevin Brown” chant grows voice in the seventh inning at Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/1ghipT1k4O — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 9, 2023 An audible and unmistakable "Free Kevin Brown" breaks out in the seventh inning at Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/vjTbk4APd8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2023 Orioles radio broadcast calls Baltimore fans chanting "Free Kevin Brown"

🎙️ Melanie Newman pic.twitter.com/w8BY08gXQf — VHS (@VanHicklestein) August 9, 2023

X user @VanHicklestein even implied the radio broadcast was attempting to lower the volume of the chants, as did X user @banthaskull and others. That Free Kevin Brown Chant is LOUD! You could hear them trying to adjust the volume, unsuccessfully. Good on these O’s fan. — the undecider (@banthaskull) August 9, 2023 Was listening on the radio and heard it. Within 10 seconds they adjusted the audio to mute out background noise. Could still make it out, but the switch was noticeable — Trent Crimm, Author (@AMartinez1011) August 9, 2023 They turned the crowd mics off on the radio broadcast. Super weird and eerie — Josiah Nusbaum (@JNusbaum820) August 9, 2023

The chanting even made the national media watchdog site “Mediaite.” The MASN TV broadcasters talked over it without mentioning it, though Melanie Newman on the radio broadcast stayed silent for around 12 seconds, which allowed the chants to be heard fully, before she resumed her play-by-play commentary. She did not mention the chants, either.

Other networks broadcasting the game, however, did pick up on it and discuss the matter. “Love this fan base standing behind their announcer. If you don’t know this story, Kevin Brown made some extremely benign comments, was not even critical, but somebody in upper management, many believe it is the owner, made a decision to take him off the air,” said the TBS announcer Brian Anderson. Chants of “Free Kevin Brown” erupt at Camden Yards.



This is the TBS telecast. I did not hear this on MASN. pic.twitter.com/OSchZsrwpc — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2023

Multiple reports on X also emerged of fans being ejected during the chants. Suspending our best announcer, fans getting kicked out of the stadium for showing support, replacing Kevin Brown with the worst broadcaster in Baltimore, and bringing national negative attention to the team when they’re the best in the AL. John Angelos needs to be forced to sell. — Colton Sports (@ColtonSports) August 9, 2023 Wait? Fans were ejected for chanting free Kevin. That’s terrible. What day you @Orioles https://t.co/WAmLkeTHlF — the undecider (@banthaskull) August 9, 2023

Baltimore Fishbowl spoke to Patrick Smith, who was at the game, and saw four fans behind him ejected during the 7th inning chants. “They started up with the Kevin Brown stuff before the game even started,” Smith said.

“It was no big deal – not disruptive, not offensive. Nothing that would normally rise to the level of getting thrown out. By about the 7th inning, when the rest of the park started to chant ‘Free Kevin Brown,’ these guys got even louder,” Smith said. “Finally, after much chanting, the security guy came up and said something to the loudest of the four,” who Smith described as talking back to the security guard. “That’s when the security guy appeared to decide to eject the fans,” said Smith, who added the fans put up no resistance and did not return to their seats for the remainder of the game.

All along, many have pointed out that Brown’s “offense” was to provide truthful, factual context for the Tampa Bay series, which he was setting up in a positive light as a chance to do something “really special.” He did absolutely nothing wrong. He just laid out the facts and talked about how they are turning things around. Why in the world would you suspend someone over this? — Anna Huffstutler (@A_Huffstutler) August 7, 2023 I was waiting for him to start dropping F bombs or talking about how great the strip clubs are in Tampa. Do the Orioles think its a secret they’ve been terrible the last 2 decades? — loafy (@Loafyh) August 7, 2023 I understand suspending a commentator for like a slur or something but for saying stats?? And on top of that, he sounded optimistic about this series considering the rest have been so bad – I just don't see why a suspension would be called for. — cameron • i make websites. (@TarbellCameron) August 7, 2023

Furthermore, some wondered why only he was suspended when it was clear the entire pre-show production team was involved in the commentary. It'd be one thing if he was "riffing" and just trying to disparage the team's past performance, but… THERE WAS AN ENTIRE GRAPHIC MADE. Did the producers, directors, etc. on the production side get suspended too? pic.twitter.com/A57XVr9EHA — Mario Rossi 🐶🏀 (@mariovrossi) August 7, 2023

The story would not go away, and “Kevin Brown” trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) all week long. Athletes and broadcasters from around the country weighed in supporting Brown from the beginning. Kevin Brown SHOULD NOT have been suspended by the Orioles for this segment. He was doing his job, stating facts and telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/fOL2kQM4TS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 7, 2023 Yankees broadcast Michael Kay went OFF on the Orioles over Kevin Brown's removal from the booth. pic.twitter.com/laPeLieVYY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023 Gary Cohen on the Orioles/Kevin Brown controversy.



"Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you're doing it again. And if you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do." pic.twitter.com/HkKdr95hQp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023

Baltimore magazine senior editor Ron Cassie pointed out that Brown was named a “Best of Baltimore” 2023 winner in the sports announcer category. The magazine commended Brown for combining “genuine craftsmanship with evident preparation, deep baseball knowledge, and youthful enthusiasm.”

Even 11-year-old Augustus is upset. A heartfelt message about Kevin Brown to the Baltimore Orioles management, from an 11 year-old superfan:#KevinBrown @masnOrioles @Orioles pic.twitter.com/KLvfuhDXZn — Faith Salie (@Faith_Salie) August 8, 2023

Baltimore Fishbowl has reached out to the Orioles for comment, and have received no response.

