The storied Orioles’ season has been one of nearly unsullied excitement and hope, filled with dramatic play on the field and nail-biting one-run victories. The team has gone the entire season and then some — 75 consecutive series — without being swept, a feat not accomplished in 79 years.
The unbridled optimism has hit a snag, though, not as far as play on the field goes, but who gets to call that play and how.
The professional sportscasting world and Orioles fans alike were caught off-guard by the suspension of play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown by Orioles management.
First reported by Awful Announcing, and later by local outlets including the Baltimore Sun and Baltimore Banner, sources said Brown was suspended for his on-air comments July 23 when he stated facts about the Orioles’ record against the Tampa Bay Rays — the team they were facing that night, and with whom they battled all season for first place in the American League East.
The Baltimore Banner reported that Brown is scheduled to return Friday during the Orioles’ game against the Seattle Mariners.
Fans were so incensed that at Tuesday night’s game against the Houston Astros, large numbers broke out into chants of “Free Kevin Brown!” The chants were so loud they could be heard on the MASN TV and radio broadcasts during Jorge Mateo’s at bat in the 7th inning.
X user @VanHicklestein even implied the radio broadcast was attempting to lower the volume of the chants, as did X user @banthaskull and others.
The chanting even made the national media watchdog site “Mediaite.” The MASN TV broadcasters talked over it without mentioning it, though Melanie Newman on the radio broadcast stayed silent for around 12 seconds, which allowed the chants to be heard fully, before she resumed her play-by-play commentary. She did not mention the chants, either.
Other networks broadcasting the game, however, did pick up on it and discuss the matter. “Love this fan base standing behind their announcer. If you don’t know this story, Kevin Brown made some extremely benign comments, was not even critical, but somebody in upper management, many believe it is the owner, made a decision to take him off the air,” said the TBS announcer Brian Anderson.
Multiple reports on X also emerged of fans being ejected during the chants.
Baltimore Fishbowl spoke to Patrick Smith, who was at the game, and saw four fans behind him ejected during the 7th inning chants. “They started up with the Kevin Brown stuff before the game even started,” Smith said.
“It was no big deal – not disruptive, not offensive. Nothing that would normally rise to the level of getting thrown out. By about the 7th inning, when the rest of the park started to chant ‘Free Kevin Brown,’ these guys got even louder,” Smith said. “Finally, after much chanting, the security guy came up and said something to the loudest of the four,” who Smith described as talking back to the security guard. “That’s when the security guy appeared to decide to eject the fans,” said Smith, who added the fans put up no resistance and did not return to their seats for the remainder of the game.
All along, many have pointed out that Brown’s “offense” was to provide truthful, factual context for the Tampa Bay series, which he was setting up in a positive light as a chance to do something “really special.”
Furthermore, some wondered why only he was suspended when it was clear the entire pre-show production team was involved in the commentary.
The story would not go away, and “Kevin Brown” trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) all week long. Athletes and broadcasters from around the country weighed in supporting Brown from the beginning.
Baltimore magazine senior editor Ron Cassie pointed out that Brown was named a “Best of Baltimore” 2023 winner in the sports announcer category. The magazine commended Brown for combining “genuine craftsmanship with evident preparation, deep baseball knowledge, and youthful enthusiasm.”
Orioles play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown: “Best of Baltimore” 2023 winner. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/3bgoYhOTRL — Ron Cassie (@ron_cassie) August 7, 2023
Even 11-year-old Augustus is upset.
Baltimore Fishbowl has reached out to the Orioles for comment, and have received no response.