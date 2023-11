Vaccination rates among Maryland children for diseases like polio, mumps, measles and tetanus have rebounded since the pandemic and now are above the national average.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found that vaccination rates among children around five years of age was about 97%.

That’s a turnaround from the 2020-2021 school year, when Maryland reported only 87% of kindergarten-age children receiving those shots.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

