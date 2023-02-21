A former Gilman School teacher facing charges of rape and sexual abuse of his students was released on home detention after a court hearing Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said the conditions of Christoper Bendann’s release call for him to stay away from Gilman in North Baltimore and not have contact with children and the state’s witnesses.

He is allowed to leave home to attend work, counseling, medical appointments, legal appointments and religious services, the office said.

Bendann, 38, was arrested shortly after being fired by the Roland Park private boys school where he worked as a middle school social studies teacher and admissions counselor. An online resume said he was an alumnus of the school and worked there from 2007 to late last month.

Bendann is accused of abusing Gilman students and soliciting nude photos of them over a period of several years, according to the charging documents. He was initially denied bail.

The Baltimore Banner reported that Gilman fired Bendann after receiving “confidential reports” of abuse and other inappropriate behavior with students.

Kobie Flowers, Bendann’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

