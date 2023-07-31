Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant group honeygrow opened a location in Owings Mills on Monday.

The new restaurant marked honeygrow’s sixth location in Maryland, “with several more in the pipeline,” said honeygrow founder and CEO Justin Rosenberg in a statement.

The 2,418-square-foot restaurant is part of Mill Station, the revitalized shopping, dining and entertainment center at the former Owings Mills Mall.

“We’re extremely excited to be a part of the Owings Mills community,” Rosenberg said. “We’ve been in Maryland for over six years and are proud to continue to expand within the community.

Known for its its stir-frys, salads, and “honeybar” desserts, honeygrow has two restaurants in Baltimore City, including Charles Village and Harbor Point, as well as locations in Bel Air, Arundel Mills, and Rockville.

In addition to Maryland, the restaurant group also has locations in Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

The new Owings Mills restaurant is expected to add 35 full- and part-time jobs to the area, according to a news release.

Recently, honeygrow reintroduced their Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry through the summer months, featuring egg white noodles, Old Bay-seasoned crab meat, bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, breadcrumbs, and an Old Bay sauce. The menu option is available at all honeygrow locations.

Founded in 2012, honeygrow now has 33 restaurants throughout the Northeast region.

