Calais Campbell may no longer be playing for the Baltimore Ravens, but he is still helping Baltimore win.

Playing for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Campbell recorded his 100th career sack. How is that a win for Baltimore? Campbell created an initiative called the “100 Sack Give Back,” which pledged that when he reached that career milestone, he’d support 100 teachers nationwide — 25 in each of the four cities he’s played professional football: Phoenix, Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Baltimore. The donations are made possible through his CRC Foundation and the Kids in Need Foundation, according to the Atlanta Falcons’ website.

The initiative will also include a donation of $20,000 to teachers in Denver, where Campbell attended high school, and $20,000 to teachers in Miami, where he attended college and played college football.

“I’ve always been someone that success is best shared with the people you love,” said Campbell via a press release announcing the initiative. “Football is an amazing job because it brings communities together. That’s why I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community.”

Campbell played for the Ravens for three seasons from 2020 – 2022. He saw action in 41 games, posting 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In 2022 he was the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner.

Over the course of his career, Campbell has been to the Pro Bowl six times, and is a member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade team. In 2022 he helped Baltimore’s defense rank in the Top 5 in four categories.

When the Ravens released Campbell in 2022, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said, “Calais defines what it is to be a Raven. He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization – both on and off the field – are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career.”

Hitting this 100-sack milestone with the Falcons, Campbell is ensuring his success filters down to the cities that supported him in his career. Each of the 25 teachers in the cities where he has been a professional athlete will receive $500 to use for purchases for their classrooms.

Fans in each of the cities he’s played remember him with respect and kindness.

This dude is beloved everywhere he's been, loved having Calais with the Ravens. Great human! — ShaDouBe (@ShaDouBe) October 16, 2023

Calais Campbell will forever be the mayor of Jacksonville. — JagsPH (@EzequelMurillo) October 16, 2023

Walter Payton man of the year — William Nye #FireBooneAndCashman (@NewYorkStinks) October 16, 2023

Thanks Campbell for the love of the game… — FreeWorldKing👑 (@simmons9811) October 16, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...