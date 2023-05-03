Meet David Harrison, a Baltimore native who grew up in Pikesville and attended the University of Maryland. He’s the owner of a boutique public relations agency. He is co-chair and co-founder with Neil Sweren of AgeWell Baltimore’s upcoming event, Generations, Conversations and Community. The two serve as presidents of their respective synagogues — David at Beth El Congregation and Neil at Beth Tfiloh Congregation.

Here are 10 things to know about David:

1. David is married to Elise (Greenspun) Harrison, also from Baltimore, and they have two kids – Emma (25) and Ethan (23).

2. David is participating in The Associated’s Baltimore-Ashkelon Partnership’s Kesher program for adults ages 45+ interested in exploring Jewish identity and building connections with peers in Ashkelon, Israel.

“I’ve never been to Israel, and I’m very excited about going. We’ll be immersed in the local culture and life of Ashkelon residents. They live near Gaza, Israel is their home, and I can’t wait to experience life from their perspective. And I know we’ll see the things we’re meant to see, the Kotel, museums, symbols of life and Judaism in the Holy Land.”

3. One lesson his job has taught him that everyone should learn at some point in their life?

“To be honest. Authenticity drives the ability to get your message across.”

