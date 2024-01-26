Baltimore couple Marvin and Aleah Montague recently went on national television to introduce people to their vegan mushroom bacon. On Friday, you can see how they did.

Shroomacon is the flagship product of Meat the Mushroom, the meat alternative-creating company the Montagues founded in 2021. The couple presented their innovation before the sharks of “Shark Tank,” and their episode is scheduled to air on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. It will also be available for streaming on the TV network’s website and Hulu.

Aleah said that her husband, a West Baltimore native and graduate of Edmondson High School, went vegan eight years ago for spiritual reasons. He later found health benefits to that decision, particularly related to a heart condition. After a year of being vegan, his well-being improved, prompting him to stay plant-based for various reasons, including being a father and wanting to be the healthiest version of himself.

“Growing up in that area, [there were] not a lot of healthy food options, [it’s] a bit of a food desert. You know? It’s chicken shacks. It’s McDonald’s, nothing that really can nourish us the way we need to be nourished,” said Aleah, who pointed out the African American community struggles the most with high blood pressure and heart disease. “He really was passionate about trying to fix that.”

